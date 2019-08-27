Cumberland Farms & Pilot Flying J Join Pumpkin Craze
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Convenience store retailers and travel center operators alike are gearing up for the fall season with the release of pumpkin-flavored favorites.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, Cumberland Farms will introduce fall-inspired limited-time coffee flavors and sweet treats, available at any one of its nearly 600 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida.
Customers can feed their pumpkin fix with a creamy pumpkin-filled pretzel for $2.39 and wash it down with a pumpkin spice cappuccino, or create their own pumpkin spice latte with a pumpkin spiced flavor shot, which can be added to the retailer's signature Farmhouse Bold or Blend coffee. Any sized hot or iced coffee is valued at only 99 cents.
Other fall-inspired items include a sugar-coated apple cider doughnut, priced at $1.19, or an apple-flavored cinnamon muffin, available for $1.79.
Moving west, Pilot Flying J is celebrating the return of fall with the introduction of two new beverage items: the Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino and Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew.
Starting Sept. 1, the Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino will be available while supplies last at more than 550 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers nationwide. The beverage is priced at $1.59.
With consumer demand for cold brew coffee soaring beyond the summer months, and encompassing the growing trend of cinnamon beverages this season, the Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew is an all-natural coffee made from five ingredients. It is brewed longer for a sweeter, rich taste without the bitterness, according to the company. It is available at more than 450 participating locations for $2.19.
The Knoxville-based travel center operator's popular pumpkin pie creamer and syrup will also make their return in September.
Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 locations.