Cumberland Farms & Pilot Flying J Join Pumpkin Craze

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Convenience store retailers and travel center operators alike are gearing up for the fall season with the release of pumpkin-flavored favorites.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, Cumberland Farms will introduce fall-inspired limited-time coffee flavors and sweet treats, available at any one of its nearly 600 locations throughout the Northeast and Florida.

Customers can feed their pumpkin fix with a creamy pumpkin-filled pretzel for $2.39 and wash it down with a pumpkin spice cappuccino, or create their own pumpkin spice latte with a pumpkin spiced flavor shot, which can be added to the retailer's signature Farmhouse Bold or Blend coffee. Any sized hot or iced coffee is valued at only 99 cents.

Other fall-inspired items include a sugar-coated apple cider doughnut, priced at $1.19, or an apple-flavored cinnamon muffin, available for $1.79.