Cutlerease Disposable Utensil Dispenser

Waddington North America, a Novolex brand, unveiled new options for Cutlerease, its innovative dispenser that offers customers one disposable utensil at a time. Recognizing the need for an even more compact footprint, Cutlerease is now offered with single-, double- or triple-tower bases to hold forks, knives or spoons. This allows foodservice operators to choose dispensers holding one, two or three utensil types depending on their need. The tower base also can now be customized with logos, branding or advertising. Cutlerease's new compact footprint saves significant counter space and reduces refill frequency by holding up to 360 pieces of cutlery. The dispenser features a red indicator tab to reveal when cutlery is low and it's time to reload. No batteries or electrical outlets are required.