Dash In Rolls Out Connected Retail Strategy

SymphonyAI's Connected Retail Platform is designed to scale with Wills Group's expansion, adapting to shifting shopper behaviors, competitive dynamics, and market trends, the company said.

"Throughout the selection process, we have been impressed with SymphonyAI's holistic connected retail strategy, which aligns with our strategic growth plans," said Mark Samuels, executive vice president of convenience retailing for The Wills Group. "As we become a more sophisticated retailer through data analytics, SymphonyAI has demonstrated deep knowledge of our convenience retail requirements and technical capability. Through a highly collaborative approach, we developed a rapport with the Symphony AI team and became comfortable with their technology and approach. We're excited to take the next steps in the end-to-end retail journey."

The partnership will allow Dash In to offer a more personalized, efficient shopping experience to customers. Aligning shelf placement with local preferences will enable stores to reduce out-of-stocks, minimize excess inventory and ensure that customers find what they need quickly and easily. Key benefits include:

Near real-time data analytics determine the most effective placement for each product, considering factors such as sales trends, seasonality, and customer preferences. This ensures high-demand items are always prominently displayed, driving increased sales. Store-specific shelf plans: The platform allows for the creation of store-specific shelf plans tailored to the unique needs of each store. Stores located in high-traffic urban areas can optimize for quick-turn items, while suburban locations can focus on a wider assortment of products.

As The Wills Group incorporates additional integrated applications into the platform, it will unify data and insights, harness predictive and generative AI, streamline operations, enhance automation and improve financial outcomes, the companies stated.

"Wills Group is taking bold steps to meet the needs of fuel and convenience shoppers with connected retail to provide engaging, varied in-store offerings including an increased mix of fresh and prepared foods," said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG division. "We are excited to partner with Wills Group to provide continuous learning AI that evolves with shopper needs, future-proofing their business for long-term success."

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, The Wills Group operates nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels banners. The company landed on Fortune and Great Place to Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Retail list, coming in at No. 9 in the small/medium business category.

Dash In currently operates more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.