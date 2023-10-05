Dave's Killer Bread enters the snacks category with its latest offering: Organic Snack Bars. In line with the company's bread products, the bars are certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project verified and contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors or flavors. Dave's Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars are available in three varieties: Cocoa Brownie Blitz, which is packed with organic chocolate chunks; Trail Mix Crumble, which delivers a mix of chocolate, fruits and seeds; and Oat-rageous Honey Almond, which includes organic rolled oats, honey and dry roasted almonds. Individual bars retail for $1.99.