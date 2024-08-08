Dawn Foods 'All-idays'

Dawn Foods is helping bakeries capitalize on everyday moments throughout the year with the launch of the new suite of tools for "All-idays". Available now, the digital toolkit encourages bakeries to move beyond the traditional big holidays and seize the potential of daily celebrations, enhancing customer engagement and driving incremental sales. The Dawn Foods All-iday toolkit includes a comprehensive calendar and social media guide to help bakeries plan and promote their offerings every month. It features marketing strategies, recipes, flavor inspirations and practical tactics for training staff to deliver these unique experiences. In the fall, Dawn Foods will release a second All-idays toolkit to help bakeries plan for October through December.