Dawn Foods Brioche Donut Mix

Dawn Foods introduces the first-ever industrial brioche donut mix, designed for convenience stores, supermarkets and retail bakeries. The product combines everything consumers love about yeast-raised donuts with the richness of brioche bread. The mix offers a rich, buttery flavor and dense texture to create a deliciously unique donut experience, according to the company. It is highly versatile and can be used for both sweet and savory baked goods. Dawn Foods partnered with pastry chef and "Chopped" champion Mathew Rice to create the brioche donut mix.