Del Monte Fresh Produce's "Better in Bananavision" Campaign

As part of its fall campaign, Del Monte Fresh Produce is celebrating Halloween with a creative new theme this year: "Better in Bananavision." The campaign, which runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 31, promotes a positive state of mind where even everyday tasks are fun, and highlights one of the most popular fruits. Consumers who participate in the campaign on Instagram have the chance to win a variety of prizes, including banana costumes and custom-edited Banana-Vision'd photos, as well as the grand prize of cooking classes from Sur La Table, kitchenware appliances and gadgets. Better in Bananavision is part of Del Monte Fresh Produce's ongoing goal to promote healthy lifestyles through wholesome and convenient products.