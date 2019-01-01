Del Monte Fruit & Oats is the first ready-to-eat oatmeal with one full serving of fruit, according to the company. Fruit & Oats comes in three varieties: Pear Maple, Peach Cinnamon Spice and Apple Cinnamon. The oatmeal can be eaten hot or cold, and is packed with wholesome nutrition — 400 milligrams of omega-3s, 20 grams of whole grains per serving and one full serving of fruit. The product does not contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners.