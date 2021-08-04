DFS DX Connected Solutions Platform

Dover Fueling Solutions, a division of Dover Corp., launched DFS DX, a connected solutions platform that enables digital transformation for the global fueling and retail industry. DFS DX delivers operational cost reductions, increased sales, and an enhanced customer experience through a combination of intelligent connected cloud solutions. According to the company, it is the industry’s first open, global and common cloud platform that harnesses advanced analytics and IoT to deliver five core innovative solutions focused on customer experience and asset optimization: wetstock management, remote asset monitoring, targeted advertising and media at the dispenser, fleet fueling site management, and point-of-sale management. DFS DX utilizes Microsoft's Azure IoT platform to gather and quickly process a multitude of secure data points to deliver real-time information.