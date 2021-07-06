DFS DX Monitor

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) introduced DX Monitor as part of its DFS DX connected solutions platform powered by Microsoft Azure. DX Monitor enables centralized, proactive, remote monitoring and management across a customer's fuel sites, fuel dispensers and their components, including payment modules. The solution provides dispenser systems intelligence through dashboards, alerts and reports to a site operator that can be acted upon to preserve continuous operations. DX Monitor improves fuel margins by reducing maintenance costs and maximizing dispenser uptime. Having visibility over the health and integrity of assets across all fueling sites enables operators to proactively prioritize maintenance activities and focus on sites that need immediate or near-term attention, according to the company.