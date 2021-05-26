DFS DX Promote

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) launched DX Promote as part of its DFS DX connected solutions platform. DX Promote provides retail fueling owners and operators with a centralized, rich content management platform that transforms fuel dispensers into automated selling machines featuring locally targeted advertising at each fueling point. DX Promote enables retailers to advertise their goods and services through an integrated digital experience at each fueling point, helping drive customers inside the convenience store and increasing retailers' sales and profit margins. Powered by Microsoft Azure, DX Promote not only leverages next-generation technology to centrally manage and deploy day- and time-appropriate advertisements, but it also boosts in-store sales, on-site car washes and other services, and ultimately increases overall average per-visit revenue and profit, according to the company.