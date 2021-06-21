DFS DX Wetstock

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) unveiled DX Wetstock, part of its DFS DX connected solutions platform with Microsoft Azure at its core. DX Wetstock is a complete, end-to-end fuel management solution for retail fueling owners and fleet operators that delivers real-time, precise fuel loss identification and notification, including leaks, fraud, theft, evaporation, meter drift, and initial fuel delivery errors. The solution collects and processes real-time data from a variety of sources so that retailers and fleet operators can quickly reconcile any fuel discrepancies down to the gallon or liter. Simple to set up and use, DX Wetstock can help any-size fuel station identify and minimize fuel loss, transform the entire reconciliation process, and lower overall operational costs, all while helping to mitigate risk, according to the company.