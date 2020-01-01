DITEK Modular Surge Protector

DITEK's new Deflector Series Surge Protective Device model, DTK-DF120S12, is designed to protect convenience stores and multi-dispenser fueling stations from unnecessary damage caused by electrical surge events. The Deflector Series configuration can protect up to 12 fuel dispensers — or any mixture of 12 mission-critical 120-volt devices not exceeding 20 amps — using a single compact wall-mountable cabinet. For an operation with more than 12 essential devices, multiple cabinets can be easily installed to cover every system. With an audible alarm, flashing LED indicator and remote notification capability, the Deflector Series model lets the user know in three ways when it requires attention.