Mondelēz International Inc.'s Ritz brand is tapping into consumer trends with its latest flavor innovation: a layered experience that combines a rich, creamy cheese flavor with a bold, spicy kick. Ritz Bits Spicy Queso Cracker Sandwiches marks the brand's first new flavor in nearly a decade. The product is available in 3-ounce snack-sized bags at convenience stores and 8.8-ounce boxes at major food retailers. Spicy Queso follows the successful launch of Ritz Toasted Chips' Sweet Habanero flavor earlier this year, the company noted.