Divestments Are Part of MAPCO's 2022 Growth Plan

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — There will be one less convenience store chain in Louisville, Ky.

As part of its 2022 agenda, MAPCO is divesting its locations in the Louisville market. The decision comes as the retailer turns its focus on innovation and its main markets.

"We have been making significant investments into improving our guest experience at existing stores as well as growing the MAPCO brand in new locations," the company said. "During 2022 we expect to execute 20-plus projects between refreshes and new-to-industry locations."

In late September 2021, MAPCO debuted its redesigned and expanded store model in Pleasant View, Tenn. The 3,975-square-foot rebuild is part of MAPCO's ongoing initiative to deliver "Convenience You Can TRUST". The store features new programs, including a refreshed Krispy Krunchy Chicken offer, cold grab-and-go items, a roller grill serving a selection of hot food, and additional coffee offerings.

It also offers expanded free parking, with 58 spaces for trucks and 24 for passenger vehicles, two new showers, renovated restrooms and a newly replaced fuel system, including eight tractor trailer diesel fueling bays with DEF.

Two weeks later, the retailer cut the ribbon on a 5,600-square-foot flagship store in Nashville. The c-store featured self-checkout options for guests, indoor and outdoor seating options, and a curved canopy to facilitate the flow in the fueling area, now with 14 fueling stations.

In addition to continued growth in Tennessee, MAPCO also entered the immediate Birmingham, Ala., metropolitan market in early 2021. The c-store in Hoover, Ala., measures more than 5,000 square feet.

Franklin-based MAPCO has 330-plus locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprising more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.