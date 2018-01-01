GP PRO’s Dixie Foodservice division is launching the Dixie Ultra Insulair Hot Cup, a single-wall paper cup with an interior lining made of a low-density polyethylene film. When a hot liquid is poured into the cup, a thin heat-activated air pocket expands within the cup’s lining, replacing the need for an external sleeve. The Dixie Ultra Insulair Hot Cup is available in 12-, 16- and 20-ounce sizes. By eliminating the need for an external sleeve, the cup uses less material than other hot beverage cups and boasts a one-size-fits-all lid, according to the company.