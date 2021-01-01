DN Series EASY Self-Service Solutions

Diebold Nixdorf introduces DN Series EASY, a family of self-service solutions designed to improve store efficiency, enhance consumers' shopping experience, and drive down costs. The DN Series EASY portfolio offers highly modular and open self-service solutions that feature a platform-based approach with one core technology platform for the entire range. Retailers can add different modules to suit various use cases, retail needs and environments. This allows them to create the optimal checkout experience by tailoring the technology mix for each of their stores, according to the company.