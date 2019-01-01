Dole Bountiful Kits is a new line of all-fresh, ready-to-eat salad kits that combine plant-based protein with original dressings and hearty, on-trend ingredients. Designed to give produce lovers a level of salad experience typically reserved for restaurants and delicatessens, Dole Bountiful Kits target flexitarian and paleo lifestyles with ready-to-eat blends of Dole lettuces and vegetables topped with an innovative Fresh Pouch packet of grains, nuts, seeds and other ingredients not often associated with this category. Dole Bountiful Kits come in four varieties: Fiesta Ranch, Lentil Cucumber, Sweet Thai and Triple Quinoa. Each kit has a suggested retail price of $4.29. The new line is an extension of Dole's Chopped! Kits line.