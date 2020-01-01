Dole FreshTakes Salad Bowls

Dole Fresh Vegetables is enhancing its line of FreshTakes Salad Bowls with three new varieties and new proprietary packaging that allows salad lovers to mix their Dole fresh lettuces, toppings and dressings in the same bowl without spilling. The new FreshTakes SKUs include the Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl, the Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Salad Bowl, and the Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Salad Bowl. With a suggested retail price of $3.99, the new varieties bring the total number of FreshTakes Salad Bowls to nine. Each bowl features an ecofriendly, clear-construction design that showcases the fresh greens and premium ingredients inside, and is paired with a full-size fork.