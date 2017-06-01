Dole “Unite for a Healthy Galaxy” Initiative

In collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney, Dole kicked off an 18-week healthy living initiative featuring "Star Wars" character-inspired recipes, limited-edition stickers on products, and a scan-to-enter sweepstakes that offers the chance to win collectible weekly prizes inspired by "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which arrives in theaters Dec. 15. The “Unite for a Healthy Galaxy" initiative launched Oct. 8 in U.S and Canada stores. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" characters Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron and others are featured on hundreds of millions of Dole fruits and vegetables. The program will continue through mid-February 2018 with a dedicated microsite, digital interactions, a downloadable app, and blogger and social media programs. For complete sweepstakes details and rules, go to www.dole.com/Disney.