Doritos & Spider-Man: Far From Home Promotion

Doritos, one of PepsiCo Inc.'s global snack brands, is teaming up for a global promotional partnership with Columbia Pictures' upcoming summer release, in association with Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The fully integrated global campaign will include on-pack designs, in-store displays, TV creative, unique digital content and a sweepstakes. Doritos packaging in markets across North America, Latin America, Egypt and Asia will feature exclusive imagery from the film, which launches worldwide in early July. Specially marked Doritos products in select markets will contain codes that can be used to enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win unique superhero inspired prizes, including a grand-prize European trip for two.