Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Promotion

Integrated retail activation around the tournament includes a text-to-win sweepstakes.
Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship

Dos Equis, in partnership with Intersport, will hold the third-annual Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship April 3-5 in Atlanta. The 3-on-3 college basketball tournament comprises 32 teams representing each Division I conference, with 64 games played over three days. Retailers can leverage the action with a February/March multichannel promotion that includes local activation, disruptive in-store merchandising, cross-merchandising partnerships to drive trial and loyalty, public relations and media, and locally relevant influencers. The integrated retail activation also includes a text-to-win sweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP basketball experience in Atlanta. 

 

