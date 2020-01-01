Dos Equis Cinco de Mayo Promotion

Press enter to search
Dos Equis invites consumers to make memories, have a good time and celebrate with a beer.
Dos Equis launched an integrated on- and off-premise promotion that will reward one lucky consumer and three friends with a grand-prize trip to Cancun, Mexico, for Cinco de Mayo, a top holiday selling period for beer. The promotion includes comprehensive marketing tools, including cantina displays and high-impact merchandising, as well as amplification via consumer sampling and social media influencers. The promotion also features the debut of the XX Micheletas, a new take on the traditional Mexican ice pops known as “Paletas.” 

