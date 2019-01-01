Press enter to search
Close search

Dos Equis College Football Playoff Sweepstakes

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Dos Equis College Football Playoff Sweepstakes

The promotion, running August through October, features more than 400 prizes.
Dos Equis College Football Playoffs Sweepstakes

Dos Equis returns this college football season as the official beer sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Through a new promotion running August through October, the brand will give football fans the chance to win more than 400 prizes, including tickets to the College Football National Championship game in New Orleans. To enters, fans can take a picture of themselves with a Dos Equis and upload it onto social media using the hashtag #XXOFFICIALSWEEPS or upload it to the Dos Equis CFP microsite. The promotion will also feature out-of-home and digital media, PR extensions, consumer sampling (where legal), retail theater, limited-edition packaging, Bowl Game events and celebrity talent to drive store traffic, shopper takeaway and a higher basket ring.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Fischer TruKraft sustainable packaging

TruKraft Packaging
JOB Virgin Rolling Papers

JOB Virgin Rolling Papers

Big League Chew's "Whirl Series"

Big League Chew "Whirl Series" Promotion