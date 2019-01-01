Dos Equis College Football Playoff Sweepstakes

Dos Equis returns this college football season as the official beer sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Through a new promotion running August through October, the brand will give football fans the chance to win more than 400 prizes, including tickets to the College Football National Championship game in New Orleans. To enters, fans can take a picture of themselves with a Dos Equis and upload it onto social media using the hashtag #XXOFFICIALSWEEPS or upload it to the Dos Equis CFP microsite. The promotion will also feature out-of-home and digital media, PR extensions, consumer sampling (where legal), retail theater, limited-edition packaging, Bowl Game events and celebrity talent to drive store traffic, shopper takeaway and a higher basket ring.