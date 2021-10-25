Dos Equis Home for the Holidays Campaign

Dos Equis wants to help shoppers amp up their celebrations this holiday season. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, the Mexican import beer brand will run a "Home for the Holidays" campaign. In-store promotions will be supported by seasonal point-of-sale materials, such as cooler decals, three-sided display toppers, dress up kits, and holiday cactus with lights. According to the brand, while Mexican imports perform well during the holidays, Dos Equis Lager surpasses competitive brands with shoppers consistently spending more money on Dos Equis than the competitive set in purchase frequency and buy rate.