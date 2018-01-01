Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale resembles a traditional Pale Ale, but with a Mexican twist that is fuller bodied and delivers a subtle kick of heat. This sessionable Mexican Pale Ale will be available on draught nationally at sports bars and Buffalo Wild Wings through early November. This distribution is Phase 1 of an anticipated broader national launch in 2019. Distribution and marketing efforts will be focused on the core Dos Equis markets of Texas, New Mexico, Nevada and California. The launch will be supported with social media, national PR, key influencers, events and tastings, wait staff training on Mexican Pale Ale differentiation, account menus and signage.