Dos Equis "The Perfect Beer for the Perfect Bracket" Promotion

College basketball fans have the chance to win $2 million during March Madness.
With March Madness around the corner, Dos Equis is challenging NCAA college basketball fans to enter the perfect bracket for a shot to win $2 million. The imported Mexican beer brand will run a multichannel promotion in February and March, inviting consumers to text XXBRACKET to 77000 and enter their bracket predictions on a custom microsite. One grand-prize winner will collect $2 million if he or she correctly predicts the winners of all 63 March Madness games. The promotion will be supported by point-of-sale materials for display enhancement, including pole toppers, standees, tuck cards and cooler decals.

