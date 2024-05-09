Dove Chocolate's Latest Innovation Supports Mothers Returning to the Workforce

With so many women looking to re-enter the workforce after having children, Dove decided to introduce its free tool just in time for Mother's Day (May 12). The Mom Experience Translator allows moms to input an open job description, select from a list of pre-populated skills, and add additional accomplishments and areas of expertise that they use every day as a parent. The tool translates these parenting skills into functional job skills that recruiters and hiring managers are potentially seeking

"Dove has long been a brand that empowers and uplifts women," said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley. "We're thrilled to inspire moments of everyday happiness this Mother's Day, by helping to provide additional support and highlight the incredible strength, power and excellence moms bring to the table in all aspects of life."

As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to women's empowerment, Dove will also initiate a sweepstakes starting May 10, granting 10 mothers the opportunity to win $1,000 each by utilizing the Mom Experience Translator to help cover expenses on their career journey. Furthermore, Dove Chocolate will contribute $10,000 to a charity supporting women reentering the workforce.

Parents interested in utilizing the Mom Experience Translator and entering the sweepstakes may do so here.

[Read more: Mars Takes New Digital Approach to Packaging Development]

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Mars Inc. is a global, family-owned business. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, the company produces well-known brands, including Ben's Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M'S, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas.

Mars is also creating a better world for pets through its global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl Linnaeus and VCA.