Mars Makes Multiyear Investment in Manufacturing Facility

The R&D Innovation Studio at the Mars Hackettstown location will help increase the speed of innovation and development to meet evolving consumer preferences, according to Mars. The capabilities in the Innovation Studio will support Mars Wrigley products produced in the United States, including M&M'S, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Skittles, Starburst, Extra and Altoids, as well as new product innovations.

The updated packaging studio will allow for development and testing of sustainable packaging materials to support Mars' contribution to a circular economy where packaging material never becomes waste, but is recycled, reused or composted.

The multiyear investment in the Hackettstown manufacturing factory began in 2023 and supports Mars' continued commitment to quality and food safety with the addition of a new chocolate production facility.

"At Mars, our commitment to quality and innovation has been at the center of our business for more than a century," said Anton Vincent, president, Mars Wrigley North America and Global Ice Cream. "The continued investment in our Hackettstown site reaffirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

Mars has a deep history in New Jersey, opening its doors in Newark more than 80 years ago, and has been a member of the Hackettstown community since 1958. The opening of the New Jersey Innovation Studio follows the opening of the transformative $42 million Mars Snacking Research and Development Hub in Chicago earlier this year.

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Mars Inc. is a global, family-owned business. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, the company produces well-known brands, including Ben's Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, KIND, M&M'S, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas.

Mars is also creating a better world for pets through its global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services, including AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl Linnaeus and VCA.