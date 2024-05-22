 Skip to main content

Dove Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises

The permanent addition to the Promises portfolio is inspired by the traditional Italian dessert.
Dove Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Mars Inc.'s Dove Chocolate brand introduces Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises, inspired by the traditional Italian dessert. A new permanent addition to the Promises portfolio, the premium chocolate features a Tiramisu-flavored caramel center surrounded in a silky-smooth milk chocolate, bringing a multitexture experience to consumers. Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises are available now at retailers nationwide in a 6.7-ounce standup pouch. Other selections in the Promises line in the same size include Dark Chocolate & Almond, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Mint Swirl, and Molten Lava Caramel.

Other Popular Products

Dove Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises

Dove Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises

Red Bull Curuba Elderflower

Red Bull Curuba Elderflower

18th Street Fresh Zesty Italian Sub

18th Street Italian Sub banner

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds