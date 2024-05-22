Dove Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises

Mars Inc.'s Dove Chocolate brand introduces Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises, inspired by the traditional Italian dessert. A new permanent addition to the Promises portfolio, the premium chocolate features a Tiramisu-flavored caramel center surrounded in a silky-smooth milk chocolate, bringing a multitexture experience to consumers. Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Caramel Promises are available now at retailers nationwide in a 6.7-ounce standup pouch. Other selections in the Promises line in the same size include Dark Chocolate & Almond, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel, Dark Chocolate & Mint Swirl, and Molten Lava Caramel.