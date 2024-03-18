McKee Foods Corp. presents a new offering from its snack cake brand Drake's: Boston Creme Yodels. Each yodel features a golden cake rolled in Boston Creme-flavored cream and covered in a dark fudge icing. Like all Drake's products, the new yodels are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, identified by the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons. Drake's Boston Creme Yodels are currently available in retail outlets throughout the Eastern United States.