Each yodel features a golden cake wrapped in Boston Creme and covered in fudge frosting.
McKee Foods Corp. presents a new offering from its snack cake brand Drake's: Boston Creme Yodels. Each yodel features a golden cake rolled in Boston Creme-flavored cream and covered in a dark fudge icing. Like all Drake's products, the new yodels are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, identified by the circled-U symbol (hechsher) on the cartons. Drake's Boston Creme Yodels are currently available in retail outlets throughout the Eastern United States.

