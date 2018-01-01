Drinkfinity Personalized Beverage System

Drinkfinity is a new personalized beverage system designed to fit the individual lifestyles of today's busy go-getters. With Drinkfinity, people can "Peel, Pop and Shake" to combine the dry and liquid ingredients contained in portable pods with water in a specially designed, reusable, BPA-free vessel, and create beverage blends in a variety of flavors. Each Drinkfinity pod falls within one of four "modes:" Charge, Flow, Renew and Chill. Within each mode, there are multiple flavor profiles, such as Açaí, Pomegranate Ginger & Elderflower and Coconut Water Watermelon, which are made up of dry and liquid ingredients like chia seeds, acai fruit, ginger root extract and concentrated fruit juices. Each pod is free of artificial sweeteners or flavors, and contains between 30 and 80 calories per 20-ounce beverage. The pods are available in packs of four and retail for between $5 and $6.50. The Drinkfinity Vessel retails for $20.