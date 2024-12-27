​Drivers Rank Their Gas Station Priorities

Other activities include taking a break between trips (7%), topping up windshield washer fluid (5%), seeking emergency assistance (3%) and charging an electric vehicle (3%).

Car owners' spending habits at gas stations differ for fuel and convenience store purchases. More than a quarter (28%) of respondents spend less than $30 per visit for fuel, while 51% spend between $30 and $49. Another 16% report spending $50 to $79 and 5% spend $80 or more.

Convenience store spending is typically lower, with 49% of car owners spending less than $5 per visit. Another 22% spend $5 to $9.99, 16% spend $10 to $14.99 and 12% spend $15 or more.

Driving Brand Preferences

When choosing where to refuel, car owners consider factors like fuel prices, convenience, safety and available amenities.

Here is what YouGov found when examining drivers' relationships with specific brands:

Arco and Valero stood out for affordability. Among those considering Arco, 81% of drivers cite low fuel prices as their reason for visiting, followed by convenient locations (69%), safety of the gas station and its surroundings (50%), and cleanliness (42%).

In addition to low fuel prices and convenience, 37% of drivers consider bp for the quality of the convenience store and 30% prioritize the speed of service.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) of respondents who consider Chevron do so because of the availability of services such as car washes, air pumps and windshield cleaning. Environmental considerations are also a factor (19%).

Safety and loyalty programs are particularly important to Circle K customers. Fifty-two percent of drivers cite the safety of gas stations, while 50% value cleanliness. Additionally, 31% highlight loyalty programs as a deciding factor.

CITGO and ConocoPhillips attract customers for similar reasons. More than three-quarters of these customers value low fuel prices (78% and 76%, respectively) and convenient locations (76% and 74%, respectively). Safety is a factor for 52%, while cleanliness matters to 48% of CITGO drivers, and 49% of ConocoPhillips considerers. Around a quarter cite the availability of additional services as a factor for them to consider (24% and 25%, respectively).

Among ExxonMobil users, 29% value loyalty programs, compared to 28% for Mobil1 and Shell. Services like car washes and air pumps are also important, with 27% of ExxonMobil users, 28% of Mobil1 and 26% of Shell customers citing them as deciding factors.

YouGov Automotive CategoryView collects data on brands and consumers across the United States monthly. The data is based on the interviews of more than 11,000 American adults aged 18 and older between March 1 and Nov. 30.

London-based YouGov is an international online research data and analytics technology group.