DTN Price Admin Solution

Information services company DTN released a new web-based pricing tool called DTN Price Admin that is designed to provide fuel pricing managers the tools they need to electronically send prices to their customers. DTN Price Admin allows them to manage price adjustments at any time and from anywhere they have internet access. It also allows users to see their last published price, make simple changes to the price and send a new price to customers in their preferred format, at any time. Other capabilities include: setting effective time, publishing unique price groups, and authorizing customers for the terminal/channel combination they need. The company also updated its DTN Allocation Tracker tool and added a GPO function, allowing users to easily request more gallons. This save buyers valuable time, as they can make GPO or Add Load requests on one screen and avoid the hassle of logging on to each supplier’s website.