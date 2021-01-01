DTN Refined Fuels Demand is a new service that enables customers across the oil and gas supply chain to leverage intelligence from DTN to better understand their market share and make more confident, real-time operational and pricing decisions. For instance, managing the timing and placement of product during seasonal spec changes will be exponentially easier when operations managers are informed by daily market-level demand numbers. DTN Refined Fuels Demand offers intelligence at both PADD and rack city levels, using volumetric data from nearly 85 percent of all downstream energy transactions in the United States. The service reports daily wholesale gasoline and diesel demand, in gallons, by grade, for more than 300 cities nationwide.