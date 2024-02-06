Duck Thru Food Stores Deploys First EV Charging Station

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Duck Thru Food Stores is entering the electric vehicle (EV) charging arena.

The convenience store retailer partnered with FreeWire Technologies to deploy Duck Thru's first EV charger, located at 775 U.S. 64 East in Columbia, N.C.

[Read more: Duck Thru Food Stores Implements Lottery Management Solution]

The installation of the FreeWire Technologies' Boost Charger 200 will offer alternate fueling options to EV drivers traveling through eastern North Carolina. Though this is the initial charger for the company, Duck Thru plans to continue to expand its network for more customers located throughout North Carolina and southern Virginia.

FreeWire's ultrafast, space-saving charger will be able to charge two vehicles simultaneously by using an internal battery to increase the speed of charge instead of directly using grid power. A single EV can charge at 200kWs, or two EVs can charge simultaneously at 100kWs. The charger is compatible with all Level 3 EVs, as well as Teslas with an adapter.

Using the internal battery to increase the speed of the charge also allows the charger to not pull directly from the grid, allowing the station to be deployed nearly anywhere without needing an upgraded grid connection and potentially minimizing power costs for Duck Thru by up to 70%, according to FreeWire.

"We applaud the work that Duck Thru is doing to protect its electric grid infrastructure," said Ethan Sprague, senior vice president of sales, marketing and policy at FreeWire. "By using FreeWire's battery-integrated charging technology, Duck Thru is able to provide ultrafast charging without putting additional strain on existing grid infrastructure."

The installation of Duck Thru's EV charger was co-funded by its parent company, Jernigan Oil Co. Inc., and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality by utilizing funds from Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Funding.

[Read more: U.S. Adds 1,000-Plus EV Stations in Six Months]

Ahoskie-based Duck Thru Food Stores operates 56 locations in North Carolina and Virginia, while its parent company also provides petroleum product transportation in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia through Jernigan Oil Transport Inc.