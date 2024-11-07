Dunkin’ 40-Ounce Bottled Iced Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Co., brings back its popular ready-to-drink iced coffees in a 40-ounce bottled offering. Crafted with 100% Arabica coffee with approximately 120 milligrams to 380 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, each 40-ounce multiserve iced coffee only needs to be shaken and poured to drink. The large sized bottle comes in four flavors — Original, Butter Pecan, Unsweetened and the new Caramel. Caramel is also joining Dunkin's single-serve line-up in a 13.7-ounce option. Dunkin' Iced Coffee in 40 ounces is now available at leading retailers at a suggested retail price of $5.99.