Dunkin' Donuts Shot in the Dark

Dunkin’ Donuts is expanding its ready-to-drink coffee offerings with the launch of Shot in the Dark, a coffee espresso blend line that is the brand’s first-ever coffee beverage served in a can. Manufactured and distributed by The Coca-Cola Co., Shot in the Dark combines the tastes of Dunkin’s signature coffee and espresso for a new way to get a caffeine boost. Served in a slim can, Shot in the Dark delivers Dunkin’ Donuts coffee with a touch of cream and sugar, combined with espresso. Offered in three varieties — Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla — each 8.1-ounce can is 80 calories.