The 100 percent natural leaf line launches with three variants.

ITG Brands introduces Dutch Leaf, a 100 percent natural leaf cigar line that features a premium, all-natural leaf wrapper hand-selected for quality and texture. With no paper, just tobacco, Dutch Leaf cigars provide adult smokers with a smooth, natural smoking experience, according to the company. The line launches with three variants — Ripe Berry, Pure Tobacco and Real Sweet. Each one is available in a two-pack resealable pouch, offered in both prepriced and non-prepriced options.

