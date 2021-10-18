Advertisement
10/18/2021

Dynamite Pixie Shots

Each tube is filled with a candy-like powder containing Phoenix Energy's patent-pending formula.
Dynamite Pixie Shots

Dynamite Pixie Shots are not your typical energy shot. They do not contain water, and no water is needed to consume them. Each tube is filled with a delicious candy-like powder containing Phoenix Energy's patent-pending Mood•Focus•Energy formula. The sublingual effect makes for a faster and more efficient delivery system, according to the maker. Dynamite Pixie Shots are smaller and more conveniently sized for anytime use. 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement