10/18/2021
Dynamite Pixie Shots
Each tube is filled with a candy-like powder containing Phoenix Energy's patent-pending formula.
Dynamite Pixie Shots are not your typical energy shot. They do not contain water, and no water is needed to consume them. Each tube is filled with a delicious candy-like powder containing Phoenix Energy's patent-pending Mood•Focus•Energy formula. The sublingual effect makes for a faster and more efficient delivery system, according to the maker. Dynamite Pixie Shots are smaller and more conveniently sized for anytime use.