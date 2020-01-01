EarthCraft Series Waste Management Center

Commercial Zone Products launches the EarthCraft Series, an advanced and customizable waste management center suitable for virtually any indoor or outdoor facility. It features a sleek, upscale design and is built with durable, UV-resistant recycled plastic material that stands up to the elements. Customization options include a choice of waste or recyclers, colors, roof styles and opening shapes. The EarthCraft Series is available in either single or dual-stream units, and with or without decorative design on the doors and sides.