EarthCraft Series Waste Management Center

The customizable unit is designed to deliver style, function and durability.
EarthCraft Series

Commercial Zone Products launches the EarthCraft Series, an advanced and customizable waste management center suitable for virtually any indoor or outdoor facility. It features a sleek, upscale design and is built with durable, UV-resistant recycled plastic material that stands up to the elements. Customization options include a choice of waste or recyclers, colors, roof styles and opening shapes. The EarthCraft Series is available in either single or dual-stream units, and with or without decorative design on the doors and sides.

