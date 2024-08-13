Easing Inflation's Impact on Backbar Consumers

In 2023, the majority of Altria's pretax research and development (R&D) expense was recorded in the "smokeable products" segment, but beginning Jan. 1 of this year, a substantial amount of its pretax R&D expense is recorded in the "all other" segment, which includes the aforementioned new product platforms and technologies.

As manufacturers shift, so should retailers. Here are some strategies to consider:

Dive Deeper Into Discount

As smokers try to manage rising cigarette prices along with broader inflationary pressures impacting their wallets, they are looking for more value and as a result, retailers and wholesalers are broadly seeing downtrading accelerate.

Altria reported that at retail, its discount segment grew 0.8 share points in the first quarter of this year. "We believe these results were driven, in part, by macroeconomic pressures on adult smokers," Gifford said. "We continue to see increased competitive activity in the discount segment, including multiple branded discount offerings priced at deep discount levels."

There are still premium cigarette consumers, however, who continue to stay brand loyal. Thus, it would be wise for c-store operators to cater to high-end and discount customers alike, perhaps making some SKU cuts in the middle tiers.

Embrace Oral Nicotine Products

As one of the top three beneficiaries of downtrading, according to Goldman Sachs research, modern oral nicotine is gaining ground in convenience stores. Several retailers in the latest "Nicotine Nuggets" survey noted that they reset their stores to make more space for this segment, particularly the ZYN, on! and Rogue brands.

"Promotional activity has recently picked up in the oral nicotine pouch category as manufacturers invest to drive conversion and volumes," Herzog stated. With newer competitors entering the category, modern oral is expected to continue its robust growth this year, gaining share from traditional chewing tobacco.

Think Beyond the Backbar

Some retailers are having success removing nontobacco nicotine and nicotine-free items from behind the counter to free up precious backbar space and establish a better focus on alternatives. Items that fit the bill include nicotine pouches that contain nicotine, but without tobacco leaf, dust or stem. There's also tobacco-free/nicotine-free pouches such as Black Buffalo ZERO, which is a smokeless line made with edible green leaves.

"We see a small but growing trend toward off-shelf displays of nontobacco nicotine products," observed Ethan Harris, a business analyst at Cadent Consulting Group, based in Wilton, Conn.

Get the Word Out About Alternatives

Digital advertising should be part of a c-store retailer's nicotine marketing plan, the way Harris sees it. "Many smokers are still not aware of all the noncombustible, nontobacco product types now available, but digital signage —both inside and out — will better grab their attention. Retailers need to get the word out and start conversations with adult consumers," he explained.

And while it may not have an immediate effect on business, staying up-to-date on the latest nicotine buzz online and being able to talk intelligently to alternative-seeking adult customers can be a plus, Harris added. For example, there's been talk of research showing nicotine has promise as a nootropic, claimed to enhance cognitive function.

"It's been frequently discussed on social media, especially among younger adult consumers that products like ZYN are being used for the touted nicotine benefits of focus, memory and attention," he said, adding that it would behoove retailers to at least be aware of this fact if customers come in to make such a purchase.

Remember Roll Your Own

This oldie-but-goodie category still has merit, especially in the current economic environment. If a retailer is willing to support roll your own (RYO) with space and education, Harris suggests they highlight RYO as space permits and spell out the cost savings compared to traditional name-brand cigarettes being sold in the store.

Continue to Pivot

Perhaps the greatest the greatest takeaway for convenience store operators, though, is that the current economic downturn is not expected to about-face anytime soon. Therefore, they must continue to pivot and go where adult nicotine consumers are going.

"We certainly expect inflation to continue, with current levels nearly two times the Fed's 2% target. Moreover, tobacco companies have consistently priced cigarettes well in excess of inflation to offset declining unit sales. This will result in less and less cigarette demand," Harris predicted.

He believes there is a cigarette pack price ceiling, and said states like New York (currently averaging $12 a pack) are reaching it in the minds of today's consumers. The answer for meeting their needs, he concluded, lies in stocking and promoting other forms of nicotine and reduced-harm alternatives.