Food packaging manufacturer Sabert Corp. introduces recyclable and compostable EcoEdge Paper Cutlery, offering a sustainable alternative to plastic cutlery. Derived from FSC-certified renewable resources, the new line meets regulatory compliance standards for compostability, is PFAS-free, and is fully recyclable in paper waste streams. The line includes a sharp fork, serrated knife, and spoon with an ample bowl. All three offer grease resistance that performs against hot food (up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit), and cold and liquid food types. EcoEdge Paper Cutlery can be used for dine-in, to-go or food-away-from-home occasions.