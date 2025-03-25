EG America Enhances Its Loyalty Program

"This relaunch represents a huge step forward for EG America and our guests," said EG America President and CEO John Carey. "SmartRewards is more than a program — it's our way of saying, 'We see you. We value you.' Thanks to our partnership with PAR, we're excited to create deeper connections and unforgettable experiences for every guest."

Beyond transactional rewards, the program now offers a data-driven approach to engagement that adapts to customer preferences in real-time. PAR Retail's technology enables SmartRewards to deliver high-impact personalized promotions that help customers get the most out of every visit.

Along with discounts, members can enjoy a membership tier program, exclusive sweepstakes, first-to-market product launches and more.

Already a key driver for EG America's business, with investments in stronger technology, the reimagined program is expected to increase customer engagement by 275% this year.

"EG America knows that real loyalty isn't about handing out points and hoping for the best—it's about influencing behavior, deepening customer relationships, and delivering outcomes," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. "EG America is a premium brand who was looking for a partner with a premium platform. That's why they're taking a smarter approach, powered by data and technology that delivers outcomes. At PAR, we don't build 'set-it-and-forget-it' solutions—our platform and solutions deliver real business outcomes."

The retailer's decision to revamp SmartRewards is part of the company's ongoing investment in technology-driven customer experiences. EG America will leverage PAR Retail's enterprise-grade capabilities to build a program that scales with its growth and evolves with changing customer expectations.

"As EG America embarks on our digital transformation journey, our first milestone is the relaunch of the SmartRewards loyalty program," said Whitney Johnson, senior vice president of marketing at EG America. "To deliver personalized value to millions of members, the new program must exceed customer's expectations. We've listened to our members and built a custom program tailored to their needs."

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

EG America is also a three-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partners.