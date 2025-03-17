EG America Launches Meal Deal Lineup

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is offering hungry customers new ways to save through a slate of $3, $4, $5 and $6 meal deals.

"Earlier this year, our $3 Meal Deal was a huge success. Now, we're excited to continue offering more delicious, high-quality meals at incredible prices," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "We know how important it is to offer both variety and value to our guests, and these Meal Deals hit the mark by offering something for everyone at prices that can't be beat."