 Skip to main content

EG America Launches Meal Deal Lineup

Customers can choose from a variety of sandwich and beverage combos.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
EG America 2 for $6 meal deal

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is offering hungry customers new ways to save through a slate of $3, $4, $5 and $6 meal deals.

"Earlier this year, our $3 Meal Deal was a huge success. Now, we're excited to continue offering more delicious, high-quality meals at incredible prices," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "We know how important it is to offer both variety and value to our guests, and these Meal Deals hit the mark by offering something for everyone at prices that can't be beat."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: EG America to Offer Fleet Discounts Across Its Network]

The deals include:

  • $3 breakfast deal: Sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant and a cup of signature Farmhouse Blend coffee, plus a hashbrown for $1 more. The promotion is available at Cumberland Farms north and Fastrac convenience stores.
  • $4 breakfast deal: Any breakfast sandwich with any size hot or iced coffee, plus a hashbrown for $1 more. The deal is available at Cumberland Farms in Florida, Certified Oil, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Turkey Hill midwest, Turkey Hill in Pennsylvania and Tom Thumb stores.
  • $5 breakfast combo: Any breakfast sandwich and the choice between a 16-ounce Celsius Essentials, 11-ounce Tropicana or 15.2-ounce Naked Juice. The promotion is available across all EG America banners.
  • Mix and match favorites for $6: Any two hot breakfast sandwiches, chicken sandwiches or a classic cheeseburger. The deal is available across all banners.

EG America first introduced Meal Deals last summer.

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

EG America is also a three-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partners.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Family Express store prototype

Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

The companies will collaborate on identifying stores that could be sold, as well as potential buyers.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Seven & i Reportedly to See Changes at the Top

Inside sources say president and CEO Ryuichi Isaka will step down and be replaced by a current board member; however, the company said no decision has been made.
Seven & i Holdings Logo

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds