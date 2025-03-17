EG America Launches Meal Deal Lineup
Customers can choose from a variety of sandwich and beverage combos.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
[Read more: EG America to Offer Fleet Discounts Across Its Network]
The deals include:
- $3 breakfast deal: Sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant and a cup of signature Farmhouse Blend coffee, plus a hashbrown for $1 more. The promotion is available at Cumberland Farms north and Fastrac convenience stores.
- $4 breakfast deal: Any breakfast sandwich with any size hot or iced coffee, plus a hashbrown for $1 more. The deal is available at Cumberland Farms in Florida, Certified Oil, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Turkey Hill midwest, Turkey Hill in Pennsylvania and Tom Thumb stores.
- $5 breakfast combo: Any breakfast sandwich and the choice between a 16-ounce Celsius Essentials, 11-ounce Tropicana or 15.2-ounce Naked Juice. The promotion is available across all EG America banners.
- Mix and match favorites for $6: Any two hot breakfast sandwiches, chicken sandwiches or a classic cheeseburger. The deal is available across all banners.
EG America first introduced Meal Deals last summer.
Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.
EG America is also a three-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program along with its supplier partners.