EG Group Adds New Pizza Restaurant Concept to Its Network

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG Group is celebrating the launch of Ria's Pizzeria, its new pizza restaurant concept, with a grand opening at ribbon-cutting ceremony at a Cumberland Farms store in Norton, Mass., on Nov. 30.

It is the second Ria's location to open following the concept's debut at a North Adams, Mass., c-store earlier in November. The company plans to open more Ria's Pizzeria locations in the region in the future.

Ria's Pizzeria offers both pizza by the slice and whole pizza pies made to order. In addition to the brand's signature cheese, Over The Top pepperoni, vegetable and ultimate meat pizzas, the menu includes specialty pizza options like Nashville hot chicken, chicken bacon ranch and loaded baked potato.

Breakfast pizzas, such as a bacon, egg and cheese variety, are also available.

Ria's Ninos (bite-size sweet or savory dough snacks) and Bolis (mini stromboli) round out the menu.

"We're thrilled to introduce Ria's Pizzeria to our family of restaurant brands and are really excited for our guests to experience Ria's quality pizza by the slice, our extra-large Whole pies and our unique and convenient grab-and-go Ninos and Bolis," said Cindy Rantanen, senior vice president of food and franchise business at EG America.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 people to visit the Norton Cumberland Farms store, located at 60 West Main St., on Nov. 30 will receive a Ria's Pizzeria coupon for a free whole pizza, up to $15.99.

Additionally, three special introductory offers are valid for the concept's first 30 days of operations:

Two Ninos free with every purchase

All signature pies $10 each

All specialty pies $12 each

Westborough, Mass.-based EG Group operates more than 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the United States. In addition to Cumberland Farms, its banners include Certified Oil, Fastrac, KwikShop, Loaf n' Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint and Turkey Hill.