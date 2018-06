Eggland’s Best introduces a new line: Eggland’s Best Snacks. Each pack contains a nutritious Eggland’s Best hard-cooked and peeled egg, along with two other snack items. Varieties include: Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, Salame and Provolone Cheese, Olives and Feta Cheese, and Chocolate Covered Almonds and Cheddar Cheese. All varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.29.