05/07/2021

Electrolit Zero Hydration Beverage

The zero-calorie line launched with three flavor varieties.
In response to growing consumer demand for lower calorie and lower sugar functional beverages, Electrolit introduces a zero-calorie line. Electrolit Zero maintains the integrity and scientifically backed ingredients of the brand’s current line of hydration beverages – with ingredients like magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate for fast, effective hydration – but is made with a slightly modified formula. The line launched in March with three flavors: Berry Blast, Lemon Breeze and Fruit Punch Splash. All Electrolit beverages are scientifically formulated to replenish the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers or sickness, according to the company.

