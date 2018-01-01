ElectroTite No Drill Dry Sump Technology

OPW debuted its ElectroTite Patented No Drill Dry Sump Technology at the 2018 WPMA Expo, held in Las Vegas in February. The tank sump innovation was engineered by the collaborative labs of FlexWorks and Fibrelite. OPW also introduced at the expo its new FibreTite Composite Multi-Port, an all-composite, completely integrated, multi-port fill sump system; and the Matador Composite Manhole Cover, engineered with next-generation composite technology to produce the lightest cover in the industry.