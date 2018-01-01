Press enter to search
Can be mixed into yogurt parfaits and smoothie bowls, or just eaten by the handful as a snack.

Elemental Superfood Crumble is rich in plant-based protein, fiber, omega-3s and omega-6s. Each bag is certified non-GMO, raw and gluten-free and is made in the U.S. Elemental Superfood Crumble comes in four varieties: Cranberry, Almond + Lucuma Crumble; Currant, Cacao + Hemp Seed Crumble; Dark Chocolate + Peanut Butter Crumble, and Mulberry, Cacao + Spirulina Crumble. According to the maker, the product is a perfect match for gluten-free pancakes, dairy-free yogurt parfaits, smoothie bowls, savory salads, on apples with almond butter, or just by the handful for a simple on-the-go snack.

